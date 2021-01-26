Fox News’ Neil Cavuto questioned Marco Rubio Tuesday over his opposition to an impeachment trial for Donald Trump because he’s out of office.

Rubio said again he finds the idea of the trial “stupid,” claiming it’s not even constitutional after voting with 44 other Republicans earlier to dismiss the trial at the outset.

The Florida Republican said the trial just pours gasoline on the fire in an already-divided America, adding, “There’s a lot of reasons why this is a terrible idea for the country. It’s not just a waste of time but will hurt America.”

“Isn’t that of Donald Trump’s doing?” Cavuto asked.

He questioned Rubio on whether Trump provoked the mob with his incendiary comments.

Rubio dodged and said, “Donald Trump is a private citizen.”

“Do you think he should be punished for those remarks?” Cavuto asked.

“He’s a private citizen,” Rubio reiterated. “If the president did something that rises to that level that these folks so strongly believe, then the criminal justice system and the civil system is in place to pursue.”

Cavuto tried to press Rubio again, directly asking him if impeachment proceedings would be warranted if Trump was still in office now, given the rhetoric he engaged in.

Rubio didn’t directly answer that question but said there’s “no doubt” Trump bears responsibility for what happened.

He again complained about the trial happening in the first place, calling it “revenge” and saying, “Some of the people in the political entertainment business, this is about ratings and about clicks.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]