Fox News anchor Dana Perino declared that she believes that President Donald Trump’s encouragement to his supporters to vote twice is not only “illegal,” but also “not smart.”

Perino weighed in Thursday morning on America’s Newsroom with fellow Fox anchor Sandra Smith.

On Wednesday, Trump suggested to his voters that they should vote twice, once by mail, in addition to voting in person.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to go vote,” Trump stated in North Carolina on Wednesday. “So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do.”

“It is one man, one vote,” Perino said in reaction to Trump’s comments. “And that’s the way it should be. That’s the way the laws are. That’s what everybody should expect and everyone should try.”

“Voting in person is ideal because those votes typically don’t ever get thrown out. When you send in a mail-in ballot sometimes the signatures don’t match. You didnt hit the right thing. That’s not as secure.”

The afternoon Fox News anchor proceeded to rip into the president over allegations directed at predominantly Democratic states regarding voter fraud, which have tuned out to be unsubstituted claims.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic. The fraud that the president suggested has not happened as much as he has said,” Perino continued. “There are some states that have handled it well, but they have had years to figure out the process.”

“I think that it’s not smart to suggest people vote twice,” she added. “It is also according to the North Carolina election official down there, it is illegal to suggest that people vote twice.”

“So, I think that maybe that one I would scratch off the talking point list if I were them,” Perino concluded.

