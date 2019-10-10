There was tension on Outnumbered Thursday when Fox News legal commentator Gregg Jarrett signaled that he’s giving Matt Lauer the benefit of the doubt over new allegations of rape leveled against the disgraced former Today show anchor.

Lauer fired back at the former NBC employee, Brooke Nevils — who alleged that he anally raped her at the Sochi Olympics — in a lengthy statement denying the claims and insisting he had a consensual relationship with her. The allegation was revealed in Ronan Farrow‘s upcoming book, Catch and Kill.

As the panel spoke about what Farrow’s book says of the workplace culture of NBC, Jarrett said, “The letter by Matt Lauer does give you pause.” He pointed out that Nevils told Farrow she continued on a consensual relationship with Lauer after he allegedly raped her.

Jarrett continued:

“That doesn’t mean she’s not a rape victim. It’s possible she still could be. But I think it gives you pause. I always remind people of the Duke lacrosse case, where the accuser lied. She is now behind bars for murder, by the way. People who argue all accusers must be believed under all circumstances, I think they’re mistaken.”

“Do you think Matt Lauer didn’t do this?” Melissa Francis asked, surprised. Jarrett drew a protest from Francis when he answered, “I don’t know, we don’t know, but his letter does give you pause.”

“I would say that an overwhelming percentage of women that come forward are telling the truth,” Marie Harf said, and Jarrett agreed. She added that women don’t come forward out of fear of being shamed, before calling Lauer’s letter “disgusting.”

“He was in a position to lord power over her,” Francis said of Lauer’s relationship with Nevils. Jarrett agreed, proposing that was why the two continued their relationship.

Watch above, via Fox News.

