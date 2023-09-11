Fox’s Harris Faulkner Slams Biden For ‘Skipping’ 9/11 Commemorations, Discusses Loved One She Lost At The Pentagon

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner gave a very personal take on President Joe Biden‘s absence from the 9/11 memorial sites Monday, admitting, “I feel a certain way today.”

“Maybe not everybody thought about this today,” Faulkner said about Biden’s plan to mark 9/11 with US troops in Alaska instead of at a memorial site. “And I have a personal connection, because I did lose a loved one in the plane that hit the Pentagon. So, I feel a certain way today. And I’m allowed to be in that space. But I share it. I disclose it.”

Biden made a two-hour stop in Alaska Monday to refuel his plane following a trip to India and Vietnam. The president commemorated 9/11 with service members at Joint Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage before heading back to Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris marked the tragedy’s 22nd anniversary at Ground Zero in New York, which irked Faulkner.

“So, I look at this and I think, the president can’t be here but puts the woman that he often calls the president by mistake in gaffes, he says, and the woman who suddenly says that she’s ready for his job,” said the Fox anchor.

Earlier in the show, Faulkner pointed out that Biden was the first U.S. president who did not “attend a service at one of the attack sites, or host a memorial service at the White House.”

“The point isn’t the zip code of where he marks it, it’s the fact that Ground Zero; Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the Pentagon — those sites are unlike anything else in American history in terms of national security. You’d think the commander-in-chief could be at one of the sites,” she said, adding, “And we love our troops up in Alaska, we support them, too, but…he made a choice today.”

The president visited all three memorial sites in 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

