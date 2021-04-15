Pete Hegseth blamed Daunte Wright for his own death during a segment that focused on anti-police protests that have taken place since the tragic death occurred last weekend. He also blamed the officer who shot Wright in what has been described as an “accident” by Brooklyn Center police.

Fox & Friends covered the protests on Thursday along with the news that Kim Potter, the officer who fatally shot Wright, was charged with second-degree manslaughter after her resignation from the police. Brian Kilmeade remarked that it was “pretty shocking” to see Potter’s arraignment and the fortifications erected around her house while the community is on edge.

Turning back to the protests, Ainsley Earhardt rolled footage of a protester who carried a pig’s head wearing a police hat on a stake. Hegseth ripped the “absolute demonization of law enforcement” at that moment while tying it to attorney Ben Crump saying the Wright shooting was not an accident as the police have claimed.

“That is throwing gasoline on a fire!” Hegseth said. “This woman has been 26 years on the force. She was training a trainee in the process of whether this happened. Apparently [she] has an exemplary record, the head of the police union, a member of the community, made a really tough call, the wrong call, and tragically someone was killed in that moment.”

Hegseth continued by complaining that “very few people are willing to have the conversation we should have, which is Daunte Wright should be alive, but if he had complied, he would be alive.”

“He decided to fight the cop. When you decide to fight the cop, you escalate the situation,” he said. “She didn’t make the right call. He shouldn’t be dead. I’m not excusing that. But when you fight back, you create the possibility for a tragic situation.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]