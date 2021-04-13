Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, has resigned from her post, as did Police Chief Tim Gannon.

Potter sent out a statement on Tuesday telling Gannon and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott that she was resigning “effective immediately.”

“I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” her statement says.

BREAKING: Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has resigned effective immediately. The information comes from the police union representing the department’s officers. Here’s Potter’s resignation letter #DaunteWright #wcco pic.twitter.com/yvSQ68sk2T — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) April 13, 2021

The police shooting of Wright occurred in the middle of the murder trial for Derek Chauvin, the former officer being charged over the death of George Floyd. Wright’s death re-sparked intense protests against the police, and when Gannon released the body cam footage from the shooting during a press conference, he insisted that Wright’s death was an accident because Potter pulled out her gun instead of her taser.

Shortly after the news broke of Potter’s statement, Mayor Elliott said at a press conference that he received a letter of resignation from Gannon as well. When he took questions afterward, Elliot said Potter’s resignation came of her own volition, saying “We did not ask her to resign. That was a decision that she made.”



