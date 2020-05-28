As President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim that mail-in voting leads to mass voter fraud, Fox News’ Ed Henry put White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in an awkward position by asking about her own history with voting by mail.

McEnany used an interview with America’s Newsroom to continue Trump’s offensive against Twitter now that the social media platform has called out the president for spreading misinformation about mail-in ballots causing a “rigged election.” Eventually though, Henry switched gears by bringing up the Tampa Bay Times’ investigation of McEnany’s voting records, which found that she used mail-in voting at least 11 times in the past.

“So why is it okay for you to do it — I understand you’re traveling and in a different city — but how can we be assured that your votes were counted accurately, but when other people do it, it’s fraud?” Henry asked.

“The president has been very clear, every American is entitled to vote the way that I did,” McEnany answered. “If you is working out-of-state and your domicile is in a different state, you are absolutely entitled to request an absentee ballot and cast your ballot by mail. I am entitled to that, and the average viewer is entitled to that, the president has no qualms with that. He’s for absentee voters for a reason. What he’s not for is mass, mail-in voting, what Nancy Pelosi is asking for, which is subject to fraud.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

