Fox’s Jesse Watters struggled to keep a straight face as he recounted a story about Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton being targeted with human “turds” during a Broadway show.

“They were just there to watch the show Some Like it Hot, and it looks like ‘Crooked’ got exactly what she wished for because the show got off to a really steamy start,” Watters told viewers. “Page Six says a fellow audience member left a gift near our two gutsy gals sometime during intermission…According to a witness, somebody dropped two human turds in the aisle just near the political duo.”

Watters has a history of eviscerating former Secretary of State Clinton. He once accused her of paying hackers to frame Donald Trump in the Russia investigation, railed over her “history of ailments,” and called for her to be “banished from polite society.”

It’s no wonder he picked up this latest tabloid tale and ran with it.

“Did someone bring them into the theater, perhaps traveled them across state lines or were they produced on site — did the usher have an accident?” Watters asked of the offending feces.

Watters said no one knows if the Clintons were the intended targets of the “intestinal terrorists,” but wondered aloud, “where was the Secret Service? Just cause you’re in the theater doesn’t mean you can let your guard down. I mean, look what happened to Lincoln.”

Ba-dump-bump.

