‘I Would Like to See Hillary Treated the Way O.J. Is’: Jesse Watters Slams Clinton Over Durham Probe

Cohosts of The Five reacted to a motion filed on Friday by John Durham, the special counsel appointed by former Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the justice department’s probe into possible ties between Donald Trump and Russia.

The motion alleges that lawyers for Hillary Clinton’s campaign hired a tech company to “infiltrate” servers owned by Trump Tower to gather incriminating evidence to bring to the FBI in order to prompt an investigation into Trump.

In response, Jesse Watters said on Monday that Clinton should be shunned.

“I think Hillary should be banished from polite society,” he said. “I’m not comparing her to O.J. – because, you know, we have no proof that she ever murdered anybody. But I would like to see Hillary treated the way O.J. is. You know, he’s not really welcome places. He’s kind of a pariah. Right now, she is a certified political criminal.”

Watters called the Clinton Foundation a “washed up money-laundering operation” and declared, “She paid people to hack into Trump’s computers and frame him for being a Russian traitor!”

Durham’s motion does not allege that Clinton personally knew about the alleged attempt to infiltrate Trump Tower servers.

He continued, “That would be like paying someone to break into Trump Tower at two o’clock in the morning, plant a bunch of guns and drugs and Russian documents, and then call the FBI and say, ‘Hey guys, I got a tip. Why don’t you go raid the tower?’ That’s the same thing!”

Just as his fellow cohost Jeanine Pirro had done the previous hour on Fox News, Watters said the effort to paint Trump as colluder with Russia opened a political rift in the country.

“I mean, think about how many people’s lives were destroyed, how it divided the country, how it made us question our democracy, question the election and our institutions,” he said. “It ruined multiple Thanksgivings for me personally. And you know, I think we need to get to the bottom of it.”

As part of Durham’s investigation, last year a grand jury indicted Michael Sussmann for making false statements to the FBI. The complaint says Sussmann lied when he told the FBI that he was not working “for any client” when he requested and received a meeting with the FBI to lay out a “covert communications channel” between Trump and a Kremlin-linked bank. However, investigators say Sussmann was working for the Clinton campaign at the time, as well as an unidentified tech company.

