Fox News’ John Roberts grilled Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on the current rift among House Republicans, pressing him on how he thinks the Congress should handle the controversies involving Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Cheney has been making headlines in recent weeks because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump, leading a group of House Republicans to call for her removal. Greene’s leadership status is also on the line, as recent unearthed social media posts have revealed her history of threatening statements.

“What does it plan to do about this?” Roberts asked Jordan of the GOP caucus. “On both sides, Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene? And, what do you think should happen?”

Jordan dodged the question, noting that in a few hours, there will be a conference determining what should happen to either representative. Jordan continued to lament the idea of giving Democrats any say in which elected Republicans can sit on House committees.

Unsatisfied with the answer, Roberts continued to press Jordan, questioning him again on his opinion of the matter.

“Can we move off the Democratic idea because we are interested in what your thoughts are and what the Republicans might do in terms of dealing with these two issues, which really are causing a rift in the Republican party,” Roberts said, prompting fellow host Sandra Smith to pull out a clip of Karl Rove denouncing Greene.

Jordan began to rant about the First Amendment following the clip, decrying the possibility that cancel culture could be coming for Greene’s job.

“No one is condoning the remarks she has made. I’ve not heard any Republican say that those were appropriate,” he exclaimed. “So, that is not the issue. The issue is that once this starts, tell me where it ends, Sandra?”

Alluding to Jordans’ warnings of cancel culture, Roberts then asked what the representative thinks of Republican calls to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her committee assignments.

After ensuring viewers he believes Omar’s statements have been “crazy,” Jordan claimed he did not want her to lose her job, noting again he is a supporter of the First Amendment and a harsh critic of “the double standard.”

“One last question Congressman,” Roberts said. “Do you believe Liz Cheney should retain her position in leadership?”

“I have said all along, we need a new vote, we need to let the conference decide. I hope that is where we get to,” Jordan said. “I hope we have a new vote and we will see what happens — that is a conference decision.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

