Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade went off on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after she visited a hair salon in San Fransisco without a mask on — pointing out her hypocracy and the message it sends to those suffering amid the ongoing pandemic.

Pelosi was caught on camera at a hair salon in California without a mask on, despite the fact that most salons have still not opened in the state.

Dave Rubin, the show’s guest and host of The Rubin Report, not only faulted Pelosi for failing to wear a mask during her salon visit, but also noted that most salon owners in San Fransicso are currently unable to work due to the current restrictions in her district.

“Don’t you think, Dave, it’s time for all these hair salon owners to just start opening up? That’s their green light,” Kilmeade added. “The Speaker of the House just mocked the suffering they are going through by saying I’m going to do whatever I want and now all these people got to go out of business.”

The two agreed that businesses should start opening up, especially if the policies in place are arbitrary enough for Pelosi to ignore them.

Host Jedediah Bila then read a statement from Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill, which insisted Pelosi was complynig with the establishments rules, adding that she was the only person ini the salon on Monday.

“You know, she didn’t have a mask on, she wasn’t following the rules this was very very clear now that she thinks there’s a separate set of rules for her,” Bila added. “It’s interesting too because she’s been on TV for months now talking about how

she takes the virus seriously and President Trump does not, and here she is, no mask, in an establishment that is supposed to be closed. It’s utterly ridiculous.”

After the hosts of Fox and Friends discussed Pelosi’s lack of mask for a large portion of their segment, Fox News anchor Sandra Smith also led with the incident, noting that “the reactions are pouring in this morning.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]