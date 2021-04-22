Fox’s Kilmeade Says Protestors Who Don’t Want Police ‘Should Be Barred’ From Calling 911

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade suggested that protestors who say they want police to get out of their neighborhood should be banned for life from calling for emergency services.

Kilmeade’s comments came as Fox & Friends spoke on Thursday about the fatal police shootings of Daunte Wright and Ma’Khia Bryant. As Kilmeade defended Officer Kim Potter, who shot fatally Wright, over her police record, Ainsley Earhardt listed off several recent instances of hostile anti-police protest.

“In Minnesota, protesters were yelling at police ‘get the blank out’ and in New York at that local restaurant, ‘we don’t want you here,'” Earhardt said.

“Good. Do you know what? You should be barred from — anyone who says that, you are no longer allowed to use 911,” Kilmeade responded. “Let’s just hope, in your life, you never need a police officer.”

Pete Hegseth brought that segment to a close by suggesting protesters of police “maybe” want more crime.

Watch above, via Fox News.

