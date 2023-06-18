Fox’s Kurtz Puts a Top Trump Aide On the Hot Seat About Feuds With Bill Barr and Other Castoffs: Isn’t Trump ‘The Guy Who Appointed’ Them?

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz pressed top Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller on how the former president’s indictment wound up spotlighting his vitriol towards his former staffers and allies.

Miller joined Kurtz on Sunday’s MediaBuzz to discuss the coverage surrounding Trump’s arraignment last week over his mishandling of classified documents. Miller portrayed a rosy view of Trump withstanding the legal scrutiny he faces, but he also took a swing at former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly — when Kurtz asked Miller to respond to Kelly saying Trump is “scared sh*tless” by the indictment.

“Couldn’t be further from the truth,” Miller said. “John Kelly is a hater. He’s entitled to his opinion, but President Trump, his poll numbers, I think, reflect the fact he’s continuing to take this race head-on.”

Later in the interview, Kurtz zeroed in on Trump’s offensives against his various political foes — asking Miller “what does [Trump] gain” from his name-calling attacks on special counsel Jack Smith.

Miller called it “his political pushback,” describing the documents case as an “attack” by the DOJ to swing the election in Biden’s favor. This led to Kurtz bringing up Trump’s other offensives against Bill Barr, Mick Mulvaney and others — asking Miller “Isn’t Donald J. Trump the guy who appointed all of them?

“Well, look, I think as President Trump learned with real estate, you learn something new in every single deal,” Miller said. “Of course there’ll be some people that don’t get invited back when he becomes the 47th president of the United States, but I think a lot of good people as well.”

Before Miller’s appearance on MediaBuzz, Trump’s Republican rival Chris Christie was on CNN ripping Trump for turning on so many people he hired to top positions.

