Chris Christie Drags ‘Petulant Child’ Trump Over All His Staff Hires He’s Since Turned Against: ‘Worst Manager in the History of the Presidency’

Chris Christie slammed Donald Trump by mocking the number of fights the former president has had with his own former staffers and allies who he has since turned against.

The former New Jersey governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday — with the two discussing Trump’s fights with John Kelly and Bill Barr in the days following the former president’s indictment. Barr assessed that Trump is in serious legal trouble over his mishandling of government secrets, while Kelly claimed that Trump is “scared sh*tless” despite all of his ex-boss’ public bravado.

Asked for his thoughts on Trump lashing out, Christie snorted “I stood on the stage in 2016 and heard Donald Trump say he would only hire the very, very best people and would know how to manage them.” Christie then listed Rex Tillerson, James Mattis and other Trump administration officials, noting how Trump heaped praise on all of them once upon a time, just to rail against them all when they eventually raised criticisms of Trump.

Look, either Donald Trump — if you believe what he said when they left, that means he didn’t pick the very best people and doesn’t know how to pick personnel. If you believe what he said about them in the beginning — the great stuff — then this guy is the worst manager in the history of the American presidency. Either way, Republicans should listen to what he says. He’s a petulant child when someone disagrees with him…If you disagree with Donald Trump, the petulant child comes out and he calls you names.

Watch above via CNN.

