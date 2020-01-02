Fox News anchor Melissa Francis praised an op-ed written by disgraced Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich which argued House Democrats would try to impeach Abraham Lincoln today.

Blagojevich, a Democrat, was impeached, removed from office and later sentenced to prison on fraud charges for attempting to sell off appointment to Barack Obama’s Senate seat.

Francis, speaking with President Donald Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and Democratic commentator Dave Brown, said “that’s a pretty good point” after reading off a segment of the op-ed arguing Lincoln would be impeached for issuing the Emancipation Proclamation.

McEnany also agreed, saying “He makes a really interesting point and goes into several of Lincoln’s actions that Democrats would now impeach him over.”

“Blagojevich makes a very interesting point. Lincoln would be impeached today and future presidents will be impeached by the standard they have set down,” McEnany continued.

Francis went on to note that Blagojevich was on The Apprentice and Trump has said the former governor “was treated unbelievably unfairly.” Francis also noted that Trump “has been in favor of pardoning him.”

“I read the piece and I think it’s absolutely absurd on its face. I won’t dignify the merits of the piece,” Brown responded. “In 2018, The entire Republican congressional caucus from Illinois wrote the president, President Trump, a letter urging him–urging him to keep the former governor’s sentence in place.”

“He’s trying to draw some sort of weird analogy to when Lincoln was engaged in a political discussion pre-convention … he’s trying to liken it to the president’s quid pro quo with Ukraine, I mean it’s absurd!” Brown said.

“No crime was committed. That’s the point he’s making,” McEnany added.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]