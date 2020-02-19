Fox News’ Melissa Francis was not particularly impressed by comments from former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich after his prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.

Outnumbered took live coverage of Blagojevich on Wednesday as he gave a press conference in Chicago to thank the president, pronounce himself a “Trumpocrat,” and salute the president’s impact on criminal justice reform. When Fox pulled away from Blagojevich’s remarks, Francis noted that he was “expressing contrition not so much, but rather, waxing poetic.”

“I don’t know, that was tough to swallow,” Francis continued. “He said his freedom was stolen from him, which is a little tough when you hear the tapes and the calls. The one thing he did say there that rang true was that this doesn’t help President Trump’s politics.”

Richard Fowler, the #OneLuckyGuy of the day, expressed similar doubt that Trump would want Blagojevich to be the “spokesperson” for the First Step Act.

“Not a lot of contrition there,” Francis jumped back in. “You were quoting from the tapes of Blago and instead he’s sitting there talking about how he’s looking out the window into the night, knowing that God is going to deliver him to his wife. I don’t know. That was kind of tough to stomach there.”

As a little bit of bonus content, Trump was apparently watching Outnumbered and he appreciated some remarks that were offered by commentator Lisa Boothe:

Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat. He served 8 years in prison, with many remaining. He paid a big price. Another Comey and gang deal! Thank you to @LisaMarieBoothe who really “gets” what’s going on! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

As for Francis, here’s how she recalled Blogjevich’s comments on Twitter:

I fell off the couch during that comment https://t.co/sCncPX1DeA — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) February 19, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]