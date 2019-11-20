Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano reacted to Gordon Sondland’s bombshell testimony by saying it’s “devastating” for President Donald Trump.

Sondland testified about multiple other Trump administration officials being “in the loop” on the Ukraine pressure campaign. Fox Business’ Connell McShane — filling in for Neil Cavuto — spoke with Napolitano and noted how the Republican defense is that Sondland did not hear about a quid pro quo directly from POTUS.

“He drew the conclusion. He drew it from ‘listen to Rudy,'” Napolitano said. “The president was very shrewdly using a lawyer so he could argue his communications with the lawyer are protected. They’re not in an impeachment inquiry but they are elsewhere.”

Napolitano went on to say that today “makes Gordon Sondland the John Dean of this testimony”:

“He directly connects it to the president, through the vice president, through Secretary Pompeo, through Rudy Giuliani, and even more inexplicably, we learned the president wasn’t interested in an investigation, he was interested only in the announcement… The president wanted to be able to say politically, ‘Aha, a foreign government is investigating Joe Biden!’ Whether the investigation was going to happen or not, he wanted to be able to say it.”

Napolitano added that “this is devastating to the president.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

