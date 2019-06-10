In the opinion of Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano, John Dean has no business appearing before the United States Congress on Monday.

Speaking on Mornings With Maria just hours ahead of Dean’s scheduled testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Napolitano blasted the Democrats’ for what he sees as a strategic mistake.

“To me, it’s indefensible,” Napolitano said.

Napolitano spelled out what he believes to be the strategy of House Democrats — that they will try to draw parallels between Dean and President Donald Trump‘s former White House counsel, Don McGahn. The downside for Democrats, according to Napolitano? Republicans on the committee will be allowed to tee off of Dean’s time serving under Richard Nixon.

“I think it’s going to be a negative for the Democrats at the end of the day by the time the Republicans finish interrogating him,” Napolitano said. “And of course, they can interrogate him about anything they want, they can interrogate him about the Nixon years.”

What’s more, Napolitano thinks that Dean won’t have any substance to offer.

“What he’ll say about Mueller and President Trump is nothing but his opinion,” he said. “I don’t know how relevant that is to a fact finder.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

