Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano called President Donald Trump’s “fitness for office” into question in light of his demeaning of the emoluments clause.

The analyst released a new op-ed and video essay where he calls out Trump for multiple overreaches of executive power he has exercised since assuming office. Napolitano focused on how Trump wanted to hold the next G7 Summit at his Doral Miami resort, and also how the president has defended those scrapped plans by slamming critics who brought up the “phony emoluments clause.”

Napolitano explained that it’s “very clear” that federal office holders are constitutionally forbidden from receiving gifts or assets of value from foreign states. He also called it “very unusual and largely unprecedented for the President of the United States, who took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, to disparage part of it.”

“If he can disparage [the Constitution], can he overlook it?” Napolitano asked. He also asked if Trump can only enforce the areas of the Constitution he agrees with, to which, Napolitano said the answer is “No.”

Napolitano continued to remind Trump that the oath he took requires him to be “faithful” to the Constitution, which means he’s obligated to enforce the law whether they like them or not.

“When the President of the United States disparages a part of the Constitution, what does that tell us about how seriously he takes his oath of office?” Napolitano concluded.

