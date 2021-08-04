White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki faced off with Fox News’ Peter Doocy over the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing situation at the U.S. southern border.

During the White House press briefing on Wednesday, Doocy noted that it’s been four months since President Joe Biden responded to a surge of migrants at the border by telling them “don’t come, don’t leave your town or city or community.” Doocy followed with “people are coming in record numbers, does the president think his immigration plan is working?”

Psaki responded by saying Biden remains consistent in his view that now is “not the time to come” to America, and that immigration must be done through the proper channels.

“We’ve also instituted a number of traditional steps recently, including expedited removals to move people out of the country,” Psaki said. “We are still at work on improving the process and improving a system that was very broken when we took office.”

As Doocy moved to clarify that Biden’s message remains the same, he noted that Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 200,000 individuals last month at the southern border.

“I would also note the number of people who were removed from the border, which is an important part of the context, which is almost half of that number,” Psaki countered.

“But he’s saying ‘don’t come,’ and they’re coming,” Doocy pressed on.

“There are a number of factors as you well know that are happening in these countries,” Psaki retorted, “and we are working to address those as well.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

