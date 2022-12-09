Fox’s Roberts Asks Pence If Twitter Cost Him and Trump 2020: Former VP Says He ‘Couldn’t Be More Grateful’ For Musk Revealing Shadowbanning

Former Vice President Mike Pence is “grateful” to Elon Musk for “turning the lights on at Twitter,” by releasing the Twitter Files, which have shown internal communications about the company’s past controversial decisions, including suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story in the final stretch of the 2020 presidential election.

In a Friday interview, Fox News host John Roberts asked Pence if he believes Twitter cost him and former President Donald Trump the election in light of Musk’s releases.

“Did Twitter cost you the 2020 election?” Roberts asked.

“What the revelations from Twitter now prove was frankly what we already knew and that was that big tech and big media suppressed the truth about the Hunter Biden laptop story,” Pence said.

The former Vice President offered gratitude to Musk and also pushed for the Republican majority in the House next year to push for more transparency from companies like Twitter.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to Elon Musk for essentially turning on the lights at Twitter and revealing to the American people that there was this shadowbanning, that there was an active effort underway to prevent the sharing of the New York Post’s story,” Pence said.

The Republican wouldn’t say the Hunter Biden/New York Post controversy was the reason he and Trump lost the election, but he acknowledged it could have made a big difference.

“I don’t think any one factor cost us the election, but the American people had a right to know the truth of the Hunter Biden laptop story,” he said.

Trump had a far more extreme reaction to Musk’s Hunter Biden revelations than his former vice president. Trump took to Truth Social and suggested the Constitution could be terminated in light of the revelations.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote.

