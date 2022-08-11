Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) joined Fox & Friends on Thursday, where anchor Steve Doocy pressed the congressman about the attacks directed toward law enforcement following the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Monday evening, Trump’s south Florida home was raided by the FBI, a search which reportedly concerned classified documents that were taken from the White House. Since the raid, Trump supporters in the media have lambasted the FBI and DOJ, and there has been a significant increase in violent threats against law enforcement.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed to the position by Trump himself in 2017, condemned the threats that have increased as a result of the Mar-a-Lago search.

On Thursday, Doocy noted the threats being received by law enforcement saying “there are a number of people online and elsewhere who are demonizing the FBI.”

The Fox News anchor mentioned Republican politicians who have spoken out against the FBI since the raid, including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Gosar tweeted that “We must destroy the FBI,” claiming that Trump is being unjustly targeted.

The FBI raid on Trump’s home tells us one thing. Failure is not an option. We must destroy the FBI. We must save America. I stand with Donald J. Trump. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) August 9, 2022

Greene also took to Twitter, as she usually does, for a call to action in support of Trump, arguing that America needs to “defund the FBI.”

Doocy questioned Scalise saying “I’m just curious, whatever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue??”

The congressman replied claiming that the Republican Party is generally a strong supporter of law enforcement, however, “it concerns everybody if you see some agents go rogue,” adding that the FBI “doesn’t have the right checks and balances at the top.”

Doocy interrupted to press the congressman.

“Steve, who went rouge?” Doocy asked. “They were following a search warrant.”

Scalise ducked the question by pushing for a full investigation:

We want to find that out and that’s why we’re asking these questions. Because, you know, there were reports yesterday that Merrick Garland said he didn’t even know about this raid. I don’t know if anybody believes that but he should be asked under oath if he know about the raid prior to it happening. He hasn’t answered that question. Why hasn’t he held a press conference? Why won’t President [Joe] Biden talk about this to the press? That is deafening right now, that silence. These are all things that are concerning.

Watch above via Fox News

