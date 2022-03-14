Fox’s Steve Harrigan Returns From Ukraine With Grim Message: ‘Ukraine is a Done Deal. It’s Flattened And They Lost’

Fox News reporter Steve Harrigan returned from Ukraine with a grim message about the future of Ukraine, but also a prediction that the Russian people “are going to rise up” and overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think Putin is being bled. And he will be bled for years and it will take years. Maybe the oligarchs who are making as much money will hurt. Maybe the Russian people will rise up,” said Harrigan on America’s Newsroom on Monday. “I think for me, Ukraine is a done deal. It’s flattened and they lost. But the next story, I think, is Russia. The Russian people are going to rise up and throw this guy out.”

Co-host Julie Banderas, filling in for Dana Perino, asked Harrigan if he forecasts a coup and whether it’s “too late” for that.

“You know what, I think this is a long-term tragedy,” he replied. “We’re watching people get slaughtered. And we’re going to watch it for years to come.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine 19 days ago, apartment buildings, hospitals and other civilian centers have been targeted. Millions of refugees have fled Ukraine in what has been Europe’s greatest refugee crisis since World War II. The United States and its allies, including in NATO, have made condemnations of Russia and have given military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

