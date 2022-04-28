‘It’s Clear Something Terrible Has Happened’: Trey Yingst Tracks Down Blind Ukrainian Man He Met at Beginning of Invasion

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst this week tracked down a blind Ukrainian man who was trapped in Irpin in the early days of the Russian invasion, finding the man has suffered more losses over the weeks of war.

The segment aired during America’s Newsroom on Thursday.

The man, named Vitaly, was trapped in his home this week, according to America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino. Yingst first met Vitaly, 63, in March, during the early stages of the war. His home is in the city of Irpin, which has been bombed by Russia.

At the time, Vitaly said, as translated by Yingst, “I hear some explosions. I’m scared as everyone else. But what can I do?”

Seven weeks after first meeting him, Yingst returned to Vitaly’s home only to find it in ruins.

“Immediately upon arrival it’s clear something terrible has happened. The gray fence where he said goodbye now riddled with shrapnel holes,” narrated Yingst. “A pile of bricks lays in between charred walls where his home once stood. Vitaly’s neighbors like Victor don’t know what happened to the man across the way.”

“A Russian shell hit his home,” noted Yingst.

Vitaly survived, according to his daughter, who said her father is at a hospital in Kyiv. Yingst visited Vitaly in the hospital where the patient was happy to see him and the two hugged.

“We’re so happy you are okay,” Yingst told Vitaly. “We were so worried about you.”

Vitaly recalled what happened to his house.

“I heard a blast, it destroyed my windows, my doors,” he said, according to Yingst’s translation. “And I’m thinking I will burn here. Like so many Ukrainians, Vitale has lost everything since the war began. In March, he was struggling to find food. In April, he’s struggling to find shelter.”

“As we say goodbye his final words: Sir, please help me,” narrated Yingst.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com