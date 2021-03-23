Fox News’ Will Cain argued that racism in America now presents itself as “anti-racism.”

Cain shared this take on Fox & Friends on Tuesday during a conversation about health organization, Cigna, mandating that employees undergo critical race theory lessons. Steve Doocy boiled critical race theory to essentially mean that “everything is racist,” but the more nuanced explanation of critical race theory — as explained by TIME — is that it’s an intellectual movement urging people to recognize the historical impact of racism and its systematic entrenchment within American society.

As Cain outlined the criticisms against critical race theory’s implementation at Cigna, he focused on Senator Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) comments that “You have to wonder how a corporate culture so consumed by dividing Americans can effectively serve our nation and its people. It is grotesque and un-American.”

“Grotesque is the beginning of the description,” Cain added, citing the WashEx report that claims leaked documents show Cigna asked employees “not to consider white men while hiring.” He went on to say that this goes beyond political correctness in corporate culture, and then he claimed: “modern-day racism comes to you in the guise of anti-racism.”

What we have to describe it as is what it is. It’s segregation, it’s modern day Bull Conner, it’s modern day Jim Crow. To define each other according to our superficial characteristics and then divide us and hire us and then separate us is nothing short of modern day segregation and modern day racism. No matter what you call it, modern day racism comes to you in the guise of anti-racism and we have to start addressing it for what it is.

Rachel Campos-Duffy kept the conversation going by hypothesizing that critical race theory was able to take root because of the Left’s “sinister” push to take control of corporate boardrooms.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]