Pollster Frank Luntz is going public with the news that he suffered a stroke earlier this year. And he’s sharing a heartwarming story about being comforted by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Appearing on Morning Joe Thursday, Luntz revealed that he had a stroke in January while conducting a focus group in New Hampshire. After a week in the hospital, he ran into Joe Biden — who instantly sought to comfort him when he received the news.

“When he was informed of what happened to me … he came over to me, and gave me the biggest hug,” Luntz said. “And he didn’t let go. And I know how that felt. … It’s like all this weight had left me.”

The pollster lauded Biden’s empathy.

“Joe Biden is a kind man,” Luntz said. “He’s a decent man. He’s been through hell himself, on several occasions.”

Luntz used the story as an appeal for a more civil presidential race.

“I don’t like the ugliness of this campaign,” Luntz said. “It doesn’t have to be this way. Where are they getting the information? They’re being fed the information. We don’t watch our news to inform us. We watch our news to affirm us. And that’s probably the greatest strategy of the American political process. And our undecided voters feel it every day … we should ask these candidates to inspire us, not to offend us.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

