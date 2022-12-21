‘From the Heart of Ukrainians’: Zelensky Thanks Biden and the American People For Support In Fighting Off Russian Invasion

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House on Wednesday and offered his country’s profound thanks to President Joe Biden and the American people for support in fighting off the ongoing Russian invasion.

“Great honor for me to be here. Your journalists, I thank you so much for the invitation. I really wanted to come earlier, Mr. President knows about it, but I couldn’t do it because the situation was so difficult,” Zelensky began.

“And now I came in, that we can control the situation. And because of the support and first of all, because of your support and I really I understand that we have very important topics and will discuss them,” he continued, adding:

Everything, so many challenges in Ukraine, in Europe, in the world, and from energy to the situation on the battlefield. But first of all, I really, all my appreciations from my heart, from the heart of Ukrainians, all Ukrainians from our nation, strong nations, all the appreciation to you, just to all, Mr. President, for your big support and leadership. Across Europe many countries helped us and are helping now because the war is not over it’s a bit about, anyway but that is your leadership. Thank you. First of all, thank you, thank you so much Mr. President. of course. Thanks bipartisan support. Thanks, Congress. And thanks from all our just ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans.

“I really appreciate. I think it’s very difficult to to understand what I mean when we say appreciate. But but you really have had to feel it and thank you so much. Great honor to be here.” Zelenksy added.

Biden spoke before Zelensky and told the Ukrainian leader, “It is an honor to be by your side … the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world.” Biden also let Zelensky know he had been chosen as Time Magazine’s “person of the year.”

As the meeting wound down Zelensky offered Biden a gift from a Ukrainian captain in the field. “And I want to give you something. One guy, he’s really, really hero, a real captain. And he asked me to pass his award to President Biden. He will understand, he is a captain of HIMARS battery,” Zelensky said, referring to the U.S.-made weapons system.

“Yes, he’s very brave. And he said give it to a very brave president. And I want to give you that. The cross was for military merit. That is one,” Zelensky said giving Biden the medal.

“Well, God love you,” Biden replied as he received the gift.

“Undeserved but much appreciated,” Biden added as Zelensky offered more details surrounding the gift.

“Well, we have a tradition here and I will give it to him. My son who fought in Iraq, they have what they call a command coin,” Biden then said, asking, “You’ve seen those coins we give in the battlefield?”

Zelensky replied he knew what they were and Biden added, “I will make sure that he gets one of those” to the Ukrainian captain.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com