CBS’ Gayle King told Dr. Anthony Fauci that she will ban family members from her house on Thanksgiving if they don’t get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director joined CBS This Morning on Monday to talk about the threat of the coronavirus’ Delta variant, plus the challenges of encouraging more of the country to get inoculated from Covid. As Fauci boosted President Joe Biden’s push for door-to-door community efforts to promote vaccines, King told him about members of her own family who are reluctant to get the shot.

That’s when King said she won’t allow her unvaccinated family members to come over for Turkey Day:

I don’t know many more times you can say to people ‘Listen, it will save your life.’ I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying.

