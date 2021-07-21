Gen. Mark Milley Refuses to Comment on Reports He Feared Trump Coup Attempt, Insists Military Remained Apolitical

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley provided his first public reaction Wednesday to reports that he feared Donald Trump would attempt a coup to stay in power.

The books Frankly, We Did Win This Election and I Alone Can Fix It provide stunning details about how Milley reacted to Trump’s attempts to overturn the election. He allegedly feared Trump would attempt a coup and likened his rhetoric to Adolf Hitler’s.

During a Pentagon press briefing Wednesday, a reporter asked Milley about these reports and if he would “set the historical record straight” on whether he was concerned about a coup.

“I know there’s a lot of interest out there and all of these books that are out there,” Milley responded. “I’m not going to comment on what’s in any of those books.”

He went on to say the following:

I always personally provided the best military professional advice to President Trump previously, to President Biden, or any other president. I always provide that best military advice to the Secretary of Defense, whomever’s the Secretary of Defense, and I do that for the National Security Council as well… We take an oath, an oath to a document, an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and not one time did we violate that. The entire time from the time of commissioning to today, I can say with certainty that every one of us maintained our oath of allegiance to that document the Constitution and everything that’s contained within it. We also maintain the tradition of civilian control of the military. We did that without fail. And we also maintain the traditional of an apolitical military. We did that then, we do that now, and we will do that forever.

You can watch above, via CNN.

