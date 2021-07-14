Gen. Milley Thought Trump Preached ‘Gospel of the Fuhrer’ After 2020 Election, New Book Says

A new report of an upcoming book on the final year of the Trump presidency reveals just how alarmed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was by Donald Trump’s election rhetoric.

General Mark Milley even reportedly went so far as to draw a comparison between Trump and Adolf Hitler.

This is part of the book I Alone Can Fix It by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. Excerpts released already show their breakdown of what was going on behind-the-scenes in the Trump camp from election night onward.

This section, reported by Ben Jacobs in New York Magazine, says Milley grew increasingly concerned about the dangerous rhetoric coming from the president:

Leonnig and Rucker wrote that Milley “believed Trump was stoking unrest, possibly in hopes of an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act and call out the military.” The general likened the U.S. to Germany’s fragile Weimar Republic in the early 1930s. “This is a Reichstag moment,” he said, referring to the arson attack on Germany’s Parliament that Hitler used as a pretext to assume absolute power and destroy democracy.

The book also reports that Milley said Trump preached “the gospel of the Führer” in pushing the big lie.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs apparently worried that the president would try to cling to power, but wasn’t worried, because — according to Leonnig and Rucker — as he told aides, “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with guns.”

Another book on the Trump administration written by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender says there was a shouting match between Trump and Milley over how to respond to the unrest last summer following the murder of George Floyd.

Trump denied that in a recent statement and said Milley should resign, citing his recent comments on the debate over critical race theory and the idea of the military becoming “woke.”

