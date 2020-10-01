Gen. McChrystal, Once Fired For Criticizing Biden, Endorses Biden on Morning Joe

Ret. Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the commander of all U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan during the Obama administration who was fired after he criticized Joe Biden to a reporter, endorsed the former vice president in an appearance on Morning Joe Thursday.

McChrystal kicked off the interview by emphasizing the stakes of the election, and explaining what he wants in a commander in chief.

“When we talk about commander in chief, it’s not authority, it’s responsibility,” McChrystal said. “I’m looking for a president that is humble enough to understand that they are a servant… We just need an honest person that is willing to listen.”

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough asked the retired general about President Donald Trump’s relationship with the military, and if he’s “fit to be commander in chief for the next four years.”

“I worked most closely with President Obama and Vice President Biden when I commanded in Afghanistan,” McChrystal replied. “And I had policy differences at times. They didn’t see everything the way I did. But in every instance they listened. In every instance they took in my view. And every instance I felt that they were trying to make the best decision based on all the information they had and based upon a bedrock of values.”

In stark contrast to how ousted military leaders describe Trump, McChrystal said Biden is someone who is “humble enough to listen.”

Scarborough asked if he believed Biden “would be a more effective commander in chief over the next four years.”

“Joe, I do. I think that he would surround himself with an effective team of good people,” he replied. “We have to believe in our values, you have to believe that your commander in chief, at the end of the day, is someone you can trust. And I can trust Joe Biden.”

A 2010 Rolling Stone article, by reporter Michael Hastings, quoted McChrystal and his aides criticizing Biden over the strategy in Afghanistan. Biden disagreed with McChrystal’s call for more troops in the country. The general was fired by Obama soon afterwards, and replaced by Gen. David Petraeus.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

