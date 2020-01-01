Gen. Wesley Clark Flings His Cellphone Across Room After It Starts Ringing During CNN Hit

Former Gen. Wesley Clark made sure a ringing cellphone wasn’t a problem for his CNN Newsroom hit – flinging it across the room and away from his general vicinity.

Clark was speaking with anchor Jim Sciutto about the United States’ reaction to Iranian militias in Iraq and recent protests that roiled the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

“I’m glad we used diplomacy. I’m glad to see the Iraqi government being able to get its security forces engaged in this point. But this is like by the Iranians – this is like landing a left jab in a 12-round boxing match. I mean, this is just one more punch. So they’ve taken out and attacked some Saudi oil facilities. They were put back in place,” Clark noted before his phone started ringing.

Without missing a beat, the former NATO commander took his phone out of his pocket and flung it off screen.

“Sorry about that,” Clark remarked.

“That is the best reaction to a ring I’ve seen on the air. Nicely done, General,” Sciutto remarked, chuckling.

“Thank you. They caught it, too,” Clark said, apparently referring to someone else in the room who was able to catch the phone he hurled offscreen like a football.

He then resumed talking about potential U.S. strategy toward responding to Iranian provocations.

