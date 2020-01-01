2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign announced that it had raised over $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 alone, Wednesday, potentially placing the South Bend mayor above many of his rivals.

“The amount Buttigieg collected exceeds the $19.2 million that the outgoing South Bend, Indiana, mayor raised during the previous three-month period,” reported CNN, adding that “Buttigieg raised more than $76 million from more than 733,000 individuals in the last year, his campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said in a memo.”

In comparison, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) campaign reportedly brought in just “a little over $17 million,” as of Friday, down 30 percent from the third quarter, while Andrew Yang’s campaign said this week that it expected to bring in over $12.5 million for the fourth quarter.

In Q3, former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign took in just $15.7 million.

According to RealClearPolitics’ RCP Average poll, which rounds up poll results from Morning Consult, YouGov, the Hill, Quinnipiac, and others, Biden is currently at the top of the polls with 28.4 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is in second place with 18.9 percent, followed by Warren (15.2 percent), Buttigieg (8.2 percent), and billionaire Mike Bloomberg (4.9 percent).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]