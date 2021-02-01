George Conway was despondent as he reacted to the sexual harassment revelations from his fellow Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder, John Weaver.

As Conway participated in a Morning Joe panel conversation on Monday, Mika Brzezinski brought up the New York Times’ disturbing report on how Weaver spent years offering professional advancement to younger men in exchange for sexual favors.

The Lincoln Project condemned Weaver’s “deplorable and predatory behavior” in the aftermath of the report, but Brzezinski said she would be “remiss” if she didn’t have Conway give his reaction personally.

“I wanted to ask you directly about this issue,” Brzezinski said, and Conway offered a crestfallen response.

Yeah. It’s terrible and awful and appalling and unfathomable. I didn’t know John very well. I only spoke to him a couple times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project. It’s almost…I don’t even know what to say. It’s just terrible. It leaves me speechless, frankly.

The Lincoln Project has been distancing itself from Weaver for weeks as revelations of his impropriety started to emerge. Weaver has admitted to sending inappropriate messages to people, saying “To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

