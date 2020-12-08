George Conway returned to CNN Tuesday to call out the latest efforts in courts to overturn the election results by President Donald Trump’s legal team and some allies.

He pointed out to Jake Tapper today marks “safe harbor day” regarding a time limit on election challenges (something the Trump legal team dismissed earlier) and how all the states being challenged by the Trump team and others have already certified results.

It’ll be “officially over,” Conway said, when the electoral college convenes in a week.

Tapper brought up the Pennsylvania case from one congressman that — as of the time of the segment — was in the air with regard to whether the Supreme Court would take it up. This was the case Ted Cruz was heavily promoting and offering to be a part of.

So Tapper asked Conway, “Do you think there is a chance the Supreme Court might take up this case that Cruz is pushing?”

“No, it doesn’t have a snowball’s chance,” Conway said, minutes before, well, he was proven right.

He also trashed the Texas case suing several other states as “the most insane thing yet,” saying it has absolutely no merit and there’s no way the Supreme Court takes that up either.

“They are peddling to the Supreme Court the notion that it’s anomalous that some votes in some areas at some points in time are going to more one-sided than others. It’s crazy and they’re saying that,” Conway continued. “For a member of the Supreme Court bar to do this in the Supreme Court of the United States is outrageous. They’re throwing all the garbage allegations of fraud that the Trump campaign wouldn’t put in some of their complaints in federal district court! It’s absurd and an embarrassment.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

