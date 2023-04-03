George Conway Warns Trump’s Only Way to Deal with Criminal Investigations is to ‘Attack and Foment Violence’

George Conway predicted former President Donald Trump will try stirring up violence and chaos again to deflect and distract people from the legal peril he faces.

Conway joined Morning Joe on Monday to discuss the Washington Post’s latest reporting that the Justice Department has gathered more evidence of obstruction to use against Trump in connection with the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal. Since this development comes amidst Trump’s other escalating legal quandaries, Conway assessed “the question is how he deals with that, and I don’t think he’s going to deal with it well.”

“I don’t think he’s capable of dealing with it in a rational manner. I think his only play, that he knows how to engage in, is to attack and to foment violence in the way he did on January 6th,” Conway continued. “The arc of this story is clear: he is going to take himself down. He will have taken himself down.”

Conway went on to sarcastically quip that “only a genius like him could have paid $130,000 to a porn star who didn’t stay hushed, and get himself indicted for it.” Aside from saying Trump is “dead to rights” on the documents case, Conway also gave a reminder that Trump remains under legal scrutiny for his January 6th conduct, plus his attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results,

“He’s not going to do well in that case,” Conway said. “I don’t even know if he’s going to be able to show up and testify because this is a man who could not withstand five minutes of cross-examination about what’s true, what’s not true, who’s lying, what do you lie about, are other people lying about you? If you did cross-examination on him, he’d fall apart almost instantaneously.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

