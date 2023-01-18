George Santos Accuser Describes Moment He Realized ‘Anthony Devolder’ Is Santos: ‘I Was Sick’

A U.S. Navy veteran who accused Rep. George Santos (R-NY) of pocketing $3,000 intended for his service dog said it was only a week ago when he realized the man who told him his name is Anthony Devolder is actually Santos.

On Tuesday, Patch reported about a disabled veteran named Richard Osthoff, whose dog Sapphire needed surgery in May 2016:

When Sapphire developed a life-threatening stomach tumor, Osthoff, now 47, learned the surgery would cost $3,000. A veterinary technician took Osthoff aside and told him, “‘I know a guy who runs a pet charity who can help you,’” Osthoff recounted. His name was Anthony Devolder, and his pet charity was called Friends of Pets United, the vet tech told him.

“Anthony Devolder” is an alias used in the past by Santos, who says his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos.

Osthoff said “Devolder” set up a GoFundMe for Sapphire, closed the page after it reached $3,000, and never gave Osthoff the money for his dog’s surgery. Sapphire died several months later.

Santos denies the charge and claimed he has “no clue” who Osthoff is. However, Semafor’s Benjy Sarlin flagged a tweet from 2016 promoting an animal fundraiser being held by “Anthony Devolder.”

Elected to the House in November, Santos has come under fire after it’s been revealed he has fabricated much of his life story. He also faces questions about a $705,000 loan he gave his 2022 campaign after reporting he had no assets and a $55,000 salary in 2020.

Osthoff and a veterans’ activist named Michael Boll, who tried to help Osthoff get the money, joined CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday’s OutFront.

“At what point did you all realize that Anthony Devolder is George Santos?” the host asked.

“A week ago,” Osthoff replied.

“A week ago?” Burnett said, incredulously.

Osthoff explained further:

And I knew his voice. And that was the only thing I knew about him. And I saw him on TV and I was like, “I got a feeling in the pit of my stomach about this guy. Who is he and why do I recognize him?” And then, that was in December right around Christmastime. Just about a week ago, he was in the Capitol and there was a bunch of reporters following him around asking questions. That’s about the only thing you see of him anymore. And one of them said, “What’s your name today? Is it Anthony Devolder or is it George Santos?”

Osthoff told Burnett, “I was sick.”

Burnett read Santos’ denial, which included a claim the congressman “has dozens of people reaching out to me in support sharing their stories about their dogs and cats that I have helped save and rescue.”

“Prove it,” Osthoff said. “Show us.”

Watch above via CNN.

