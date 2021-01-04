Georgia Governor Brian Kemp dodged on Monday when asked for his reaction to President Donald Trump’s stunning call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushing conspiratorial claims about the election.

Kemp has been the subject of President Donald Trump’s ire after the results in his state were certified for Joe Biden. Trump said in the call with Raffensperger that he feels like a “schmuck” for endorsing Kemp in the first place, and has repeatedly attacked Kemp for not doing more to help him overturn the results.

On Sunday night, Kemp said he didn’t listen to the tape and said it’s just a “distraction.” He similarly brushed past the president attacking him on the call and said he’s focused on the runoffs.

On Monday, Hemmer asked the governor “how much of a distraction” it is.

Kemp again brushed aside the call:

“People don’t need to pay attention to it. Nothing else matters for the next 24 hours. People need to do what the president and what myself and a lot of other people want people to do, and that’s get out and vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.”

The president, of course, brought up the election on the call with Raffensperger, suggesting that Republicans may not turn out to vote because “they hate what you did to the president.”

You can watch Kemp above, via Fox News.

