Geraldo Rivera Blames Trump for Inciting the Capitol Riots: ‘Direct Connection’ Between His Incendiary Rhetoric and the ‘Trashing of American Democracy’

Geraldo Rivera continued calling out President Donald Trump Tuesday over his incitement of the violent mob at the Capitol.

Rivera has been a friend and ally of the president’s, but in the past few weeks he’s publicly said a number of times Trump needs to stop stirring up baseless claims about the election results.

On Fox News today, Rivera said that impeachment may be “more justified” now, but Democrats don’t sound “more righteous and reasonable” because they didn’t “react to the riots and the insurrections of the past summer with more verve and more honesty.”

He acknowledged there’s no question “the president incited what happened” last Wednesday at the Capitol.

“Even his statement that people are angry sounded to me more threatening than it did calming,” Rivera said. “If only the Democrats had played it straight for three and a half years, maybe they would have a case that would be listened to.”

“I am very disappointed in the president,” he added.

Jason Chaffetz said impeachment is just about “retribution” and “hatred” of the president that would further divide the country.

Rivera brought up comments by Trump and his allies and directly stated, “If it weren’t for the president’s incendiary rhetoric, there would not have been the trashing of the Capitol, our sacred shrine of democracy. He bears responsibility for that.”

He called it a “historic black mark on the country” and said, “This is the first time where you had a direct connection between the president of the United States and the trashing of American democracy.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

