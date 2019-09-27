Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera joined his The Five co-hosts in railing against what he called “the Russia collusion illusion delusion 2.0” this afternoon, raising questions about who’s involved with the whistleblower complaint.

Katie Pavlich raised a number of issues with the complaint and said there’s “a lot of fodder” for Republicans there too.

She went on to ask, “Half a dozen U.S. officials that are named in the complaint, well, who are those people? Can they bring them up and say why didn’t you file a whistleblower report if this was that important? And also, who’s behind the writing of the complaint? This is not just an email that someone sent as a ‘Hey, I have information, I need to meet with you.’ It’s very clearly written by a lawyer or a team of lawyers and possibly a research team.”

Rivera then said this, suggesting “a group like Media Matters” may be involved in the whistleblower complaint:

“I bet it can be traced ultimately — and I’m not accusing them — but a group like Media Matters is in here with their dirty hands.”

He went on to criticize Trump for not formally designating Rudy Giuliani as a special presidential envoy when he’s been getting involved in foreign policy.

Earlier today Rivera went off on the whistleblower and called him a “rotten snitch.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

