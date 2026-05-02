YouTuber and anti-Trump influencer Adam Mockler is hitting back hard at critics after his on air CNN dust up with conservative commentator Scott Jennings.

In a viral NewsNight clip from this week, Mockler and Jennings got into a heated debate over the Iran war. Mockler has been a vocal critic of the administration’s efforts and he accused Jennings of defending “endless wars” since his work under former President George W. Bush.

“Get your f**king hand out of my face!” Jennings snapped at one point.

Geraldo Rivera, who was also at the CNN table with Mockler and Jennings, went on NewsNation and called Mockler out for being a “d**k.”

“The kid was a d**k. Smart, eloquent, had his argument together, and obviously debated Scott before and he was really being a d**k. I mean, shut up. Go out and get some life experience,” Rivera said.

I’m sorry, but I’m not gonna be nicer about this. Neocon boomers are mortgaging my generations future by amassing trillions in debt, turning America into a pariah on the global stage, and getting our troops killed for another failing war. I have to watch these neocons lie about… https://t.co/NQjVkADQvX — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 2, 2026

“I’m sorry, but I’m not gonna be nicer about this,” Mockler wrote on X in response to Rivera in a message targeting “neocon boomers.”

He wrote:

I have to watch these neocons lie about the state of this war on TV every single day. Then, the moment I push back and assertively ask, “hey, what’s the actual goal here?” I have a legion of neocon boomers telling me I should know my place. Or I should wait my turn to talk with the grown ups. F**k that, genuinely. I’m not claiming to have all of the answers or be all knowing. But young people deserve a seat at the table to fight for our interests as well. 95% of media is made up of boomers in suits who created these problems, and being nicer isn’t going to fix them.

Mockler also found himself in a back and forth with Jim Hanson, a veteran and chief strategist for the Middle East Forum.

“Trump’s war with Iran has failed. This has made it mentally strenuous for MAGA operators to defend it on TV,” Mockler wrote in a lengthy post.

I know Scott Jennings tantrum got all the attention yesterday, but I want to talk a little bit about what I said that got him so mad. The bottom line is: Trump’s war with Iran has failed. This has made it mentally strenuous for MAGA operators to defend it on TV. For 8 weeks… https://t.co/wbjKtnHg3Y — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 1, 2026

Hanson responded by calling out Mockler’s age and labeling him a “fatuous, fat-faced, featherbrain.”

“I can’t think of anything more comical than a 23 year old with zero real world accomplishments explaining to “MAGA Operators” how warfare and geostrategy intersect. Oh do tell Adam, and where did you gain this tremendous insight none of us with decades on the ground and in the game failed to?” he wrote.

I can't think of anything more comical than a 23 year old with zero real world accomplishments explaining to "MAGA Operators" how warfare and geostrategy intersect. Oh do tell Adam, and where did you gain this tremendous insight none of us with decades on the ground and in the… https://t.co/S2jKYvn5Vf — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 2, 2026

“You wrote a lot of words, but still can’t answer the infamous question: Can you name one single political concession Trump has gotten out of Iran 60 days into this war?” Mockler responded.

“Iran hasn’t conceded because their military and religious leaders are fanatics. But he already splintered them from the political and civic leaders. And they are all isolated and broke. They are surviving day to day, we just have to listen to people like you try to score political points,” Hanson shot back.

Continue proving you don’t understand the use of force as one element of state power. Iran hasn’t conceded because their military and religious leaders are fanatics But he already splintered them from the political and civic leaders And they are all isolated and broke. They… — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 2, 2026

“If you’re a ‘Chief Strategist for the Middle East’ then no wonder we’re so fucked,” Mockler replied.

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