Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was firing on all cylinders Wednesday morning when he tore into Special Counsel Robert Mueller (“idiot”) and Democrats (“idiots”) in a wild appearance on Fox & Friends.

Giuliani was on to talk about Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill, regarding President Donald Trump’s possible obstruction of the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. As they started off by talking about Trump’s rage-tweets against Mueller, Giuliani wasted no time tearing into the special counsel’s “witch hunt, which is falling apart.”

When the conversation turned to how Mueller chief of staff Aaron Zebley will give testimony alongside his boss, Giuliani took aim at Mueller’s “hands-off” handling of the investigation, saying “he kinda made an idiot out of himself.”

That’s when Giuliani offended the censors:

“He doesn’t pay much attention to it, he was the Wizard of Oz, he’s behind a curtain. From then on, it was ‘We’ll take it to Bob, we’ll ask Bob.’ After a while, I would say ‘don’t bother.’ I mean, you guys are deciding, don’t bullsh*t, don’t tell me.”

Giuliani went on from there by saying “Democrats are such idiots” by calling Mueller to testify with Zebley there to be his “mouthpiece.” He also made sure to mock Mueller with an unflattering impression, which was … weird. Our Fox & Friends hosts were flummoxed, to say the least.

Oh, and Giuliani also claimed that there was a international conspiracy to “frame” Donald Trump Jr. that started in 2015.

Watch above, via Fox News.

