Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify before Congress in two hearings on Wednesday about his investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia’s efforts to interfere.

Mueller’s first hearing will be held before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m. and is slated to run until roughly 11:30 p.m. His second appearance on Capitol Hill for the day will begin at 12:00 p.m., after a break, and will be held before the House Intelligence Committee. That hearing is expected to run for two hours.

The Judiciary Committee is chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and the Intel Committee is chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Both congressional chairs, who have made a name for themselves for fiercely criticizing Trump and his allies’ ties to Russia, will lead the way in the two facets of Mueller’s prolonged questioning.

However, Mueller’s answers are expected to mirror his team’s writing in 448-page investigation — of which a redacted version has been available to the public by the Justice Department since April. Some have predicted that the former special counsel may even read off sections of his report rather than candidly answer questions from lawmakers.

Mueller threw a curveball at lawmakers at the last minute, according to reports, asking to have his deputy sworn in alongside him as counsel. The move has infuriated Trump, who by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning was tweeting.

The hearing is highly anticipated — and sure to be a must watch. You can stream it live above, via CBS News.

[Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images]

