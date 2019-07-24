As Special Counsel Robert Mueller stepped up to the witness table for a congressional hearing, a protester began shouting about jailed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and current senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and was removed from the hearing room.

As Wednesday morning’s House Judiciary Committee hearing was about to commence, Mueller was surrounded by a throng of photographers when a protester began to shout.

“Kushner and Manafort downloaded encrypted apps the day of the Trump Tower meeting!” the man shouted, then repeated “Kushner and Manafort downloaded encrypted apps the day of the Trump Tower meeting!”

As the protester was being removed by Capitol Police, Chairman Jerry Nadler could be heard calling him an “idiot.”

