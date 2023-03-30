Glenn Beck Calls Trump ‘A Symbol of the Average, Everyday Guy That Keeps Getting Screwed’

Glenn Beck said Donald Trump is a symbol for every Joe Six-Pack after the former president was indicted on 34 counts on Thursday.

Appearing on Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Beck joined in the outrage on Fox News and predicted the U.S. will be “a virtual police state” by 2025 and will be at war with China.

“The fundamental transformation that started in 2008 is finished,” Beck said, presumably referring to the election of Barack Obama. “We are no longer viewed as a superpower.

Beck predicted the U.S. dollar will collapse and the nation will adopt a new currency.

“We will live in a virtual police state,” he said. “I know that might sound crazy to a lot of people. It’s not far off. The Bill of Rights is gone. Nobody is paying attention. Where are the Republicans? Where are the decent Democrats that can see this is, this is insanity?”

He then claimed Trump, a billionaire former president is a symbol of the average American.

“Donald Trump is not even a person anymore,” the former Fox News host said. “He is a symbol. He is a symbol of the average, everyday guy that keeps getting screwed every single time. Watch as other people screw up big banks, screw up their companies, and get away with it. They see people all the time doing stuff they know if they did, they’d be in prison for 20 years.”

Beck stated that Trump has taken flak on behalf of regular Americans.

“Donald Trump has taken arrow after arrow,” he continued. “And that’s why this is the way the average American feels tonight. I hope that there’s a few Democrats out there. But this guy has been taking the bullets for the average person now for years, and people on the right feel like he’s the only guy that really gets what the people are feeling.”

Beck predicted Democrats will pay a price in the next election, as he briefly donned a MAGA hat during his live hit.

“This country is in shambles and there’s gonna be 100 million people that will walk on broken glass and through fire to vote for someone other than this corrupt, banana republic administration.”

“I think, exactly right,” Tucker Carlson replied.

Beck has famously changed his tune on Trump. In 2016, he said opposing Trump was the “moral” thing to do.

