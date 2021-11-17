Anti-Abortion Rep. Rips Vax Mandate Because It’s a Power Grab to ’Tell Other People What You Have to Do With Your Own Body’

Anti-abortion Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) slammed government mandated vaccines on the House floor Wednesday, calling it a power grab.

“It is such a gross grab of power to think you can tell other people what you have to do with your own body.”

Grothman is staunchly anti-abortion and was given a 0% rating from the pro-choice nonprofit, NARAL.

The Biden administration is requiring that employees at companies with 100 or more workers must either be vaccinated or tested for Covid-19 on a weekly basis. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will oversee this directive.

Moreover, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will enforce the administration’s mandate requiring all healthcare workers at facilities that participate in the Medicare or Medicaid programs be fully vaccinated. This provision applies to 76,000 healthcare facilities and more than 17 million healthcare employees.

Grothman railed against the policies and said that some people “have good reasons not to take the vaccine”:

My office has received many calls from people objecting to the OSHA rules, to the related CMS rules related to employees of hospitals. It amazes me the number of our articulate doctors and nurses, other employees out there who have good reasons not to take the vaccine. Whether their doctors told have them, “Don’t take it because you already have antibodies, you have too many antibodies. The vaccine is gonna make you sick.” Whether it’s doctors who tell their patients, “You better not take the vaccine. Your cancer’s in remission. The vaccine can weaken you and bring it back.” Again and again and again, it appalls me that “Dr. Biden” decides to weigh in and knows what is better for these people than what their own doctors do, not to mention there’s plenty of things on the internet which may be true – even though they try to take them down and keep this in the dark – indicating that some people, very articulate people believe the vaccines are not for you anyway, and there are other ways to deal with the problem. It is such a gross grab of power to think you can tell other people what you have to do with your own body. I sure hope America stands up and says no to this kind of nurse hatred and arrogance.

In a floor speech in 2019, Grothman lamented that “the U.S. Supreme Court felt that the United States Constitution required abortion be legal in this country.”

