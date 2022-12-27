GOP Congressman Asks If ‘President Biden’ Used the Government to Bully Twitter – in 2020 When Trump Was in Office

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) wondered aloud whether “President Joe Biden” ordered government agencies to influence decision-making at Twitter when Donald Trump was president.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Fox & Friends First, Comer, who will chair the House Oversight Committee in the next Congress, reacted to a Twitter thread from Matt Taibbi revealing internal Twitter communications.

Taibbi is one of several scribes handpicked by new Twitter CEO Elon Musk to publish internal company documents detailing how the platform made decisions about content moderation. Elsewhere, these “Twitter Files” showed the company was in contact with the federal government about policing misinformation on its platform before the 2020 election.

Fox & Friends First co-host Ashley Strohmier read parts of a thread from Taibbi, where he writes, “The files show the FBI acting as doorman to a vast program of social media surveillance and censorship, encompassing agencies across the federal government – from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA.”

Taibbi stated that Twitter and other social media companies were in “constant contact” with the federal government. The thread contains screenshots of communications between Twitter employees ahead of the 2020 election. The federal government advised social media companies to be on the lookout for potential disinformation designed to influence the outcome of the election. However, nothing in the Twitter files shows the government violated the First Amendment by dictating content decisions to social media companies.

Strohmier host asked Comer for his reaction, and he appeared to be unaware the “constant contact” between the feds and social media companies referenced actually occurred in 2020 during the Trump administration.

“This is very concerning. No government agency has been the authority to censor free speech,” Comer stated, despite no evidence the government ordered Twitter to censor speech.

Comer went on to ask whether the agencies were directed by Biden to influence social media companies, or if the agencies went rogue because Biden is a “weak president.”

“I want to know: is this a direct result of President Biden’s orders or is this a result of the deep state government agencies acting on their own as a result of a weak president? Either way, this needs to be stopped and people need to be held accountable.”

Again, Trump was president at the time.

Watch above via Fox News.

