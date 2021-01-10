Senator Roy Blunt (R- MO) said on Face the Nation Sunday he thinks President Donald Trump should be “very careful” after the violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan asked Blunt if he agrees with the two Republican senators saying the president should resign.

Blunt signaled he’s not supportive of that idea, saying Trump should just “finish the last 10 days of his presidency.”

He slammed the president for his “clearly reckless” actions on the day of the riots, but Brennan questioned him on whether Republicans will hold him “accountable in any way.”

Blunt sidestepped a bit and said, “Well, I think the country is the right way to hold presidents accountable.”

He added, “The president should be very careful over the next 10 days that his behavior is what you’d expect from the leader of the greatest country in the world. Now, my personal view is that the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]