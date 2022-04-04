Grammys Draw 8.93 Million Viewers, Barely Topping 2021’s All-Time Low of 8.8 Million

Sunday’s Grammy Awards drew 8.93 million viewers – only slightly better than last year’s figure, which was the worst in the history of the show, according to Nielsen (via the Hollywood Reporter).

The 2021 Grammys had 8.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Silk Sonic won Record of the Year and Song of the Year, Jon Batiste won the award for Album of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance, and Kanye West and Jay-Z won Best Rap Song.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky delivered a virtual address and called on those in the audience to “tell” Ukraine’s story with music, on social media and “in any way you can.”

