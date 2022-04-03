Zelensky Delivers Video Message at Grammys, Urges Audience to ‘Fill the Silence With Your Music’ and Tell Ukraine’s Story

It was widely rumored that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky might speak at the Oscars last weekend — either live or via a prerecorded video message — but while that was not to be, he did make an appearance at the Grammys on Sunday, in an emotional appeal to the audience to support Ukraine “any way you can, any — but not silence.”

Trevor Noah, the evening’s host for the annual music award show, introduced the video of Zelensky before a performance by John Legend accompanied by several Ukrainian artists.

“One thing that has always made music so powerful is the way it responds to the times, even in the darkest times,” said Noah.

“Music has the power to lift spirits and give you hope for a brighter tomorrow,” he continued. “And there is nobody who could use a little hope right now more than the people of Ukraine. Here to introduce a very special performance led by John Legend is the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.”

Zelensky then appeared on screen, wearing his now-trademark military drab green and his voice hoarse after the 39th day since Russia invaded his country.

“The war,” he said. “What’s more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people.”

Zelensky went on to describe how Ukrainian children drew pictures of “swooping rockets, not shooting stars,” but even worse, so far over 400 children had been injured in the war, and 153 died, “and we’ll never see them drawing.”

“The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence,” he continued. “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

He encouraged the viewers to show their support for Ukraine:

On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music! Fill it today. To tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. Any — but not silence. And then peace will come. To all our cities the war is destroying. Chernhiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol, and others. They are legends already. But I have a dream of them living. And free. Free like you on the Grammy stage.

After Legend’s performance, the screen displayed a message:

to support, please visit www.ForUkraine.com #StandUpForUkraine

Watch the video above, via CBS.

This post has been updated with additional information.

